Auto Body Shop Can't Block Former Biz Partner's IP Use

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois auto body shop can't go after its former companion repair shop for using their once-shared logo and tagline, because the two entered a separation agreement that should have covered intellectual property issues, a state appeals panel has held. Bee Zee Body Shop Inc. and Bee Zee Service Inc. had both been actively using the now-disputed cartoon car logo and "never too busy to serve you" tagline for years before the two finalized their corporate divorce in February 2018, according to the opinion on Tuesday. Given that context, the body shop cannot pursue the injunction and consumer fraud claims it...

