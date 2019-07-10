Fla. City Must Face Crash Suit Over Median Tree Plantings

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida city cannot escape a motorcyclist's lawsuit over injuries he suffered in a crash, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, reversing summary judgment for the city based on sovereign immunity after finding that it was unclear whether the city created a dangerous condition by planting palm trees in the median. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said issues of material fact remain regarding whether the city of Coral Gables, Florida, knew or should have known that it created a dangerous condition with the palm trees and planters. The court cited a 1988 Florida Supreme Court decision in Bailey Drainage Dist....

