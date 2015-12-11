3M Says Patient Attys' Sanctions Bid Over Docs Retaliatory

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. urged a Minnesota federal court Wednesday to deny a sanctions bid by lead attorneys representing patients in multidistrict litigation over the company's post-surgery patient warming device, saying the move amounts to retaliation against 3M’s own attempt to hold them in contempt for revealing sealed documents. Gabriel Assaad of Kennedy Hodges LLP, Genevieve M. Zimmerman of Meshbesher & Spence Ltd. and Kyle W. Farrar of Farrar & Ball LLP leveled their latest motion for sanctions against 3M to distract from their efforts to avoid being held in contempt for making a habit of attempting to sneak sealed information into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS