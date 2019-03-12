Nassar Victims' Anonymity OK'd In Olympic Committee Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge Tuesday agreed to allow athletes who have accused former sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse to proceed anonymously in their case against the U.S. Olympic Committee but he administratively closed the case pending USA Gymnastics' bankruptcy proceedings. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer noted that none of the defendants responded to the anonymity bid by dozens of athletes, who claim in their suit that the committee, which oversees USA Gymnastics, and its officers and directors, failed to protect them from Nassar's abuse. He laid out a series of precedential decisions in which it was determined that...

