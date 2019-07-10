'Modest' Kid Vid Deregulation Still Draws Dem Dissents

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines Wednesday to loosen rules covering children’s TV broadcasts over objections from Democrats that the supposedly “modest” deregulation will make educational shows harder to access. The agency’s Republican majority approved the much-anticipated changes to rules that require broadcasters to air regularly scheduled kids' shows that meet educational or informational goals and strict length requirements. Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, who led the review of the so-called kid vid rules, said the changes are far from drastic. “This item largely retains the existing regulations for the benefit of those who watch kid vid shows every week. Other...

