New Epstein Accuser Tees Up Child Victims Act Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The latest woman to accuse billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse has filed a petition in New York court, seeking to uncover the name of the woman who allegedly recruited her so she can identify her in a civil suit brought under the recently passed New York Child Victims Act. In the petition, filed Monday, Jennifer Danielle Araoz, 32, says she wants the name of a brunette woman who allegedly approached her outside of her high school when she was 14 and took her to Epstein's nearby New York mansion, where Araoz alleges Epstein repeatedly sexually abused her and eventually...

