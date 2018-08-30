Ford Ditches Warranty Claims In Defective-Brake Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday dismissed half the claims in a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co. of selling trucks with defective brakes, finding that replacing a defective part with the same part is not a breach of the company's warranty. U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain ruled that by replacing the part, Ford complied with the terms of its limited warranty for the F-150 line of trucks, dismissing implied and express warranty claims by several named plaintiffs in the suit, saying the complaint's failure to allege the brake issues after receiving replacement parts dooms those counts. According to...

