Prosecuting SEPs For Driverless-Car Communications Tech

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Autonomous vehicles will need to be highly communicative, and just a good old honk on the horn won’t get it done. In order to share the road with each other and manually driven vehicles, AVs are being designed to mimic and even improve the behavior of human drivers. Accordingly, AVs will have robust communication capabilities, generically referred to as V2X, including communications between an AV and another AV (vehicle-to-vehicle), AV and roadside infrastructure (vehicle-to-infrastructure), and AV and computer networks (vehicle-to-network). Since company A’s vehicles will have to communicate with company B’s vehicles and all AVs will have to rely upon shared...

