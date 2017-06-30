Rite Aid Can't Arbitrate Generics Price Suit, Shopper Says

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Rite Aid customer has shot back at the pharmacy chain's bid to force him to arbitrate his proposed class action accusing the company of overcharging customers who pay with insurance compared to the prices offered in its discount plan for cash-paying customers. Lead plaintiff Bryon Stafford on Tuesday said Rite Aid shouldn't be able to kick his suit to arbitration after spending more than two years litigating his case in court. Stafford said that throughout the case the company never brought up arbitration, but it is now trying to force him to arbitrate only after it failed to win final...

