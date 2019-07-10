Fla. Appeals Court Says Accepting Pay Bars Contract Dispute

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday said a contractor and its insurer cannot challenge a Clay County airport's ability to contract construction work, finding the companies' performance on the contract prevents them from claiming there are legislative defects with the special district's formation. A three-judge panel ruled that Pipeline Contractors Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Co. cannot challenge the validity of the Keystone Airpark Authority because Pipeline entered into a contract, performed work and accepted payment for the construction of new airport facilities at the Keystone Airpark, barring the companies from arguing the contract is void. "[T]he principle is that...

