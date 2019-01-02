Workers Say Harbor Freight Fixed Time Sheets To Avoid OT

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. violated state and federal overtime laws by making employees clock out for meal breaks regardless of whether they kept working during the break time, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Robert Winkles said he and other "logistics managers" whose primary duty was merchandising were instructed to punch out for at least half an hour per eight-and-a-half-hour shift, even if they didn't actually take a break, per a companywide policy aimed at limiting overtime. "Plaintiff was told by management that it was 'company policy' that he was required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS