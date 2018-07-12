AIG Unit Not Liable For $5M Mall Damage, 4th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit doesn't have to pay a subcontractor's $5 million settlement for damage resulting from the installation of a retaining wall in 2011, the Fourth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, saying a policy exclusion bars coverage. U.S. Circuit Judge G. Steven Agee, writing for the panel, struck down Schnabel Foundation Co.'s claims that a lower court erred in its June 2018 ruling in favor of National Union Fire Insurance Co. An exclusion in the subcontractor's policy applies to damages workers caused on a shopping mall building adjacent to the 17-story apartment construction site in Bethesda, Maryland, according to the opinion. Schnabel tried...

