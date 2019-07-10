Ex-Supermarket Chain Exec Must Arbitrate Firing Claims

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A former Yucaipa Trading Co. Inc. CEO accusing the supermarket chain of unlawfully firing him must make his case in arbitration, a California appeals court has ruled, finding that an arbitration agreement isn't unreasonable just because the executive didn't get everything he asked for during contract negotiations. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel ruled Tuesday that the trial court improperly determined that Yucaipa's arbitration provision was unreasonable on the way to denying its petition to compel arbitration of George Gardner's claims. Gardner had just as much bargaining power as Yucaipa during negotiations to determine the terms of his contract even though...

