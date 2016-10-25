Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo, Employees Get OK For $35M Deal In OT Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Tuesday gave an initial green light to a $35 million deal aimed at resolving a dispute between Wells Fargo & Co. and over 38,000 bank employees who say the financial behemoth failed to come through with legally obligated overtime pay.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas gave preliminary approval to the deal on Tuesday, saying it met the generally accepted standards for such agreements. The judge tentatively set a hearing on final approval for January.

Wells Fargo admitted no wrongdoing under the deal, but agreed to put $35 million into a settlement fund that will be...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Date Filed

October 25, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

