Wells Fargo, Tellers Get OK For $35M Deal To End OT Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Tuesday gave an initial green light to a $35 million deal aimed at resolving a dispute between Wells Fargo & Co. and over 38,000 bank tellers who say the financial behemoth failed to come through with legally obligated overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas gave preliminary approval to the deal on Tuesday, saying it met the generally accepted standards for such agreements. The judge tentatively set a hearing on final approval for January. Wells Fargo admitted no wrongdoing under the deal, but agreed to put $35 million into a settlement fund that will be...

