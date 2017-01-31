Trump Can't Dodge Travel Ban Challenge

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The federal government cannot escape a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's so-called Muslim ban after a Michigan federal judge found that there was evidence the ban could be explained only "by animus towards Muslims.” U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts on Wednesday denied the government’s bid to toss the challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups, ruling that the plaintiffs had adequately shown at this stage of the proceedings that the ban — which blocks travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. — was based on an “irrational prejudice” against Muslims. The government had argued in...

