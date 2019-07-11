Lack Of Rural Internet Puts Lives At Risk, Lawmakers Told

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Broadband access can be the line between life and death for people living in rural areas, where a lack of connectivity can keep them from getting a life-saving diagnosis in time, a House subcommittee heard Thursday. The handful of lawmakers spent most of their Thursday morning hearing from the dean of Augusta University’s medical college and other witnesses on the opportunities that expanding broadband could provide for rural communities. Telehealth services are vital to people who don’t live near a hospital, or even a particularly well-equipped one, David Hess of Augusta University in Georgia told the House Agriculture Committee's Commodity Exchanges, Energy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS