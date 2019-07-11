Couple Sues Fertility Center For Implanting Wrong Embryos

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California couple has slapped a fertility clinic with a state court lawsuit claiming it mixed up their embryos, leading to their baby being born to a different couple all the way across the country. Anni and Ashot Manukyan on Wednesday sued CHA Fertility Center in California Superior Court claiming it mishandled not only their embryos but the embryos of two other couples. The suit said that CHA injected one of Anni's own embryos into a New York woman, and that New York woman gave birth to the Manukyans' child, which the Manukyans now have custody of. "Plaintiffs' pain and fear...

