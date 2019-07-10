Ex-Illumina Accountant Traded Tips For NYC Trip, SEC Says

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit a former Illumina Inc. accountant and her friend with a civil suit in New York federal court Wednesday, alleging the two broke securities laws when the accountant shared insider tips worth over $6.2 million in exchange for luxury treatment during a $35,000 trip to New York City. The SEC filed its complaint against former certified public accountant Martha Patricia Bustos, 31, and her friend Donald Blakstad, 60, on the same day the U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal indictments against the pair. Blakstad was arrested Wednesday in San Diego, and Bustos pled guilty to two...

