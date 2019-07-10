Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Illumina Accountant Traded Tips For NYC Trip, SEC Says

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit a former Illumina Inc. accountant and her friend with a civil suit in New York federal court Wednesday, alleging the two broke securities laws when the accountant shared insider tips worth over $6.2 million in exchange for luxury treatment during a $35,000 trip to New York City.

The SEC filed its complaint against former certified public accountant Martha Patricia Bustos, 31, and her friend Donald Blakstad, 60, on the same day the U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal indictments against the pair.

Blakstad was arrested Wednesday in San Diego, and Bustos pled guilty to two...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Date Filed

July 10, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies