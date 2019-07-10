Insys May Face Restitution Above $30M Penalty For Kickbacks

Law360, Boston (July 10, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A division of Insys Therapeutics Inc. will pay at least $30 million in criminal penalties and may face additional restitution payments following a sentencing hearing Wednesday after the company pled guilty in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids to patients who didn't need them. The brief proceeding in Massachusetts federal court was part of a $225 million global settlement the company reached to end the federal government's investigation into the scheme, which authorities say involved paying doctors honorariums through a sham speaker program so they would prescribe more and higher doses of Insys' expensive fentanyl spray, Subsys. The company...

