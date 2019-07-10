US Launches Investigation Of France's Digital Tax Plan

Law360, Washington (July 10, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. said Wednesday it had begun investigating France's planned 3% tax on large companies' digital revenue, invoking the same legal rationale as for President Donald Trump's trade and tariff restrictions against China. Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, said his office would have as long as a year to determine whether France's proposed 3% tax on large companies' digital revenue would hurt American technology companies. (AP) U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said his office would have as long as a year to determine whether the French tax plan would hurt American technology companies. The investigation, he said, comes under Section 301 of...

