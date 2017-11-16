Ocean Spray Fails To Decertify Class In ‘Artificial Flavors’ Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The maker of Ocean Spray on Wednesday failed to decertify a class of customers in a suit accusing it of falsely advertising that its juice-based beverages don’t include artificial flavors, with a California federal judge saying the attempt to invalidate a pricing analysis and consumer survey conducted by the lead plaintiff did not hold up. The analysis and survey were used to demonstrate that class claims predominate over individualized ones and concluded consumers were paying more for some Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. products than they would if they believed the beverages contained the alleged artificial flavors. But U.S. District Judge Gonzalo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS