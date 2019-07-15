Defense Of Copyright Claims: Don’t Let Your Proof Go Poof

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- No matter how diligent media companies and other creators and publishers of content are in taking steps to ensure that content was independently created or properly licensed, and thus unlikely to give rise to a copyright violation, there is always a risk of a claim. Defense of these claims requires evaluating evidence that proves there was no wrongdoing. Some evidence could be completely exculpatory, or at least powerful in persuading a claimant to retreat in the face of an uphill battle. However, if that documentation cannot be located and has effectively disappeared, a company could find itself entrenched in expensive and...

