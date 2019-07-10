Execs Deny Infringing Sunoco Gas Blending Patents

Law360, Chicago (July 10, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. Venture executives on Wednesday defended the company's systems for blending gasoline with butane in a patent infringement trial, saying their automated blending methods differ from the ones laid out in four Sunoco LP patents. Their testimony restarted the bench trial after it was dormant for three months. Sunoco, which operates oil and gas terminals around the country, contends the Wisconsin-based fuel distributor willfully infringed its patents with butane blending systems at seven terminals instead of entering into a butane supply agreement with Sunoco. Butane is both cheaper and more volatile than gasoline, and blending the two allows cars to...

