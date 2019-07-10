Ex-Puerto Rico Officials Charged In $15.5M Contracts Scheme

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The FBI reportedly arrested six individuals, including two former Puerto Rico agency heads, on Wednesday, a day after prosecutors entered a lengthy, 32-count grand jury indictment alleging a sprawling $15.5 million federal contracts conspiracy. From 2017 to earlier this year, Julia Keleher, Puerto Rico's former education secretary, and Angela Avila-Marrero, its former Health Insurance Administration executive director, schemed to steer federal contracts to politically connected firms, federal prosecutors claim in the 44-page indictment. Keleher stepped down from her post in April, and Avila-Marrero resigned in June. Also named in the indictment are education contractors Glenda E. Ponce-Mendoza and her sister Mayra...

