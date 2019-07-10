NLRB Advice Division Head To Step Down At Month's End

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's top legal theorist and adviser to its regional offices is stepping down after more than three decades in a variety of roles at the agency, it announced Wednesday. Longtime board attorney Jayme Sophir will retire at the end of this month after two years as associate general counsel for the Division of Advice, the agency said. She will be succeeded by Richard Bock, another career board lawyer who is currently second-in-command in the Division of Operations-Management. Cozen O'Connor attorney Barry Kearney, who preceded Sophir as head of the board's advice division, described the position as "the...

