PG&E Ordered To Respond To Report It Ignored Fire Dangers

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered Pacific Gas and Electric to provide a point-by-point response to an article from The Wall Street Journal, which reported the energy company failed to fix power lines that it knew posed fire hazards. A PG&E worker repairs a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, California, in November 2018. (AP) U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is handling a criminal case against PG&E stemming from the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion, told the utility he wants a "paragraph-by-paragraph" response to the article by the end of the month. "In the past, the offender has responded to some of the...

