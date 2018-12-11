Defunct Rival's Antitrust Suit A Cash Grab, Uber Says

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A defunct ride-hailing startup suing Uber for allegedly driving it out of business is simply looking for a quick payout and doesn’t have any viable antitrust claims, Uber told a California federal judge on Wednesday. Two months after successfully ousting Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as its opposing counsel, Uber Technologies Inc. hit SC Innovations Inc., the successor to Sidecar Technologies Inc., with a motion to dismiss, insisting that Sidecar's failure to turn a profit doesn't mean Uber violated U.S. antitrust law. “SCI piously asserts that this case is designed to ‘prevent future anti-competitive acts so that consumers can once...

