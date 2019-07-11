Mortgage Securities Dispute Gets Expedited Trial Date

Law360, London (July 11, 2019, 8:55 PM BST) -- A dispute between a mortgage portfolio company and Greencoat Investments Ltd. over a securitization deal worth $760 million will head to trial in two weeks to determine the validity of Greencoat's alleged "interference" with the debt, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Antony Zacaroli granted London-based Business Mortgage Finance 6 PLC’s application to expedite the proceedings, after agreeing with the two sides that there was a “serious issue to be tried” in the case. A two-day trial will begin July 25, dealing with Business Mortgage’s claim that Greencoat Investments has been acting as a substantial holder of six classes of notes issued...

