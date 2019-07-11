French Minister Hits Back At US Over Digital Tax Investigation

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT) -- The French finance minister criticized the United States on Thursday for opening an investigation into France’s proposed digital tax, saying his country has the authority to decide its own tax rules. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that France and the U.S. should strive to agree on a solution regarding the fair taxation of internet giants. (AP) Speaking in the French Senate the day after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced the probe into whether the French tax plan would hurt American companies, Bruno Le Maire said France and the U.S. should strive to agree on a solution for the fair taxation of...

