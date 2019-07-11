UK Unveils Draft Digital Tax Bill As France, US Square Off

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT) -- The U.K. released a draft digital services tax bill Thursday that would force large digital businesses to pay a tax reflecting the value derived from their U.K. users, one day after the U.S. started investigating France's version of the tax. Google in the U.K. could be subject to digital services tax under a draft bill the U.K. introduced Thursday. (AP) The bill is based on legislation first proposed at a European Union level, HM Treasury said in a statement. The U.K. government said that it believes the “best solution” to the taxation of digital companies is the reform of international tax...

