Gilead Seeks To Nix Patients' Suit Over HIV Drug Toxicity

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit from a group of patients accusing the company of hiding that its HIV drugs are toxic to users' kidneys and bones, saying not only do the case's claims fall short; the court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear it. The company on Wednesday moved to dismiss a consolidated complaint claiming Gilead hid that its tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-containing drugs are "unreasonably and unnecessarily unsafe" and that it had the less-toxic tenofovir alafenamide fumarate update ready but held off introducing it. Gilead said that the suit's claim that it should have...

