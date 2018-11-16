Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilead Seeks To Nix Patients' Suit Over HIV Drug Toxicity

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit from a group of patients accusing the company of hiding that its HIV drugs are toxic to users' kidneys and bones, saying not only do the case's claims fall short; the court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear it.

The company on Wednesday moved to dismiss a consolidated complaint claiming Gilead hid that its tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-containing drugs are "unreasonably and unnecessarily unsafe" and that it had the less-toxic tenofovir alafenamide fumarate update ready but held off introducing it. Gilead said that the suit's claim that it should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Injury: Health Care/Pharmaceutical Personal Injury Product Liability

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 16, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®