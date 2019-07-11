Preston Hollow Hint Led To Agency Check On Boycott Claims

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Preston Hollow Capital LLC told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday that a co-counsel’s assertion that "something illegal’s going on" at competitor Nuveen LLC set off a request from a "government entity" for recordings of Nuveen phone calls, the latest move over allegations Nuveen pressured Deutsche Bank to boycott Preston. The unnamed agency’s request marked a new branch of Preston Hollow’s Chancery Court suit accusing Nuveen of waging a campaign to intimidate Deutsche Bank and other banks and brokers into cutting ties with Preston Hollow. The suit accused Nuveen of defamation, violation of New York's antitrust laws and tortiously interfering with business relationships and contracts. R. Judson...

