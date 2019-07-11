IPO Surge Produces Record Exits For Venture Capital

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Fueled by a surge in splashy initial public offerings, exit value for venture backers of newly public companies hit a record $138.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019, according to a report released Thursday by research firm Pitchbook. The record exit value — meaning the proceeds an investor would collect if a stake in a company were sold — was driven by 34 venture capital-backed IPOs in the past three months and eclipsed the exit value for all of 2018. Law firm Perkins Coie, Silicon Valley Bank, and Shareworks collaborated on the report. The second-quarter saw the long-awaited IPOs of...

