Class Suit Calls Allianz's Travel Insurance A Sham

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Allianz and Jefferson Insurance Co. were hit Wednesday with class action claims alleging their denial of a Florida woman's travel insurance claim on the grounds that the cancellation of her flight two days before Hurricane Irma hit South Florida in 2017 was “foreseeable” shows they are selling sham policies. In an amended complaint in state court in Miami, Sarah Alhassid said she is seeking to expand her previously filed claims to cover a class including anyone who purchased travel insurance from AGA Service Co., which does business as Allianz Global Assistance, and Jefferson Insurance Co. and had claims denied on the...

