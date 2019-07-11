NJ Official Seeks Default Win Against Alleged Rapist

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey housing official who alleged she was raped by a fellow campaign staffer who later got a lucrative job in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has urged a state trial court to enter a default judgment against the accused as he has yet to respond to her claims. Albert J. Alvarez missed a June 24 deadline to respond to the assault and battery claims filed against him by Katie Brennan after he successfully obtained a 30-day extension of a May deadline to answer her complaint, according to a certification filed Wednesday by Kathryn K. McClure, an attorney representing Brennan. As...

