US Blacklists Venezuelan Counterintelligence Agency

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Venezuela's counterintelligence agency following the "politically motivated arrest and tragic death" of a retired navy captain for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Nicolas Maduro, the country's disputed president. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday blacklisted the Venezuelan government's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence over the death of Captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo, after recent reports indicated the man had been tortured while in the agency's custody before he died late last month, the department said. As a result of the sanctions, all the U.S.-based property and property interests owned...

