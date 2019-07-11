Texas Landowners Can't Prove Oncor Caused Grass Fire

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- West Texas landowners can't pin the blame for a grass fire on power transmission company Oncor because they can't prove Oncor is more likely to have been responsible for the blaze than another possible cause, a Texas appellate court held Thursday. The Eleventh Court of Appeals said the property owners can't hold Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC liable for the fire under the doctrine of res ipsa loquitor — under which a party can be held liable without proof of a specific act of negligence by the company when it's impossible to know the sequence of events or cause of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS