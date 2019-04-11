La. Appraisers Push Court Challenge Ahead Of FTC Trial

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board asked a federal judge on Wednesday for a conference in the board's challenge of a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action targeting its fee-setting rules, saying preparations for an upcoming administrative trial are bogging it down. The board filed an expedited motion in Louisiana federal court calling for a status conference by next week, arguing that the state's "dignitary interests" are being harmed by onerous preparations for an FTC in-house trial scheduled to start in September. "[T]hese obligations significantly distract state officials from performing their ordinary governmental duties, deter qualified individuals from entering government service, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS