US Threats Unlikely To Stop France's Digital Tax

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- France isn’t likely to halt plans for its digital services tax based on mere threats of retaliation from American officials, and any actions taken by the U.S. against French companies might only escalate tensions between the countries. If President Donald Trump’s administration uses tariffs to respond to France's digital services tax, it could end up hurting both countries. (AP) France’s Senate approved a 3% tax on large companies' digital revenue Thursday in a measure that had already been the target of criticism from U.S. officials. In the days leading to France’s vote, the U.S. Treasury exchanged letters with high-ranking U.S. senators...

