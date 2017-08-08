Ga. Must Allow Database Probe In Electronic Voting Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Georgia has to offer up the databases at the center of its voting system for inspection after a federal judge concluded that the information is crucial to litigation challenging the state's allegedly insecure election process. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg held Tuesday that Georgia officials need to fork over copies of the databases that provide ballot information for its voting machines and record the votes, saying experts and counsel for the challengers need access to back up their claims and concerns about the state's election system. "The court recognizes the centrality of the plaintiffs' experts' analysis of the functionality and accuracy...

