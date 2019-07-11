Vineyard Vines Sued For Disclosing Card Expiration Dates

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Vineyard Vines was hit Thursday with a proposed class suit in Florida alleging the clothing company violated federal law by printing receipts with customers’ credit card expiration dates and their full names, exposing them to identify theft. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, customer Tina Cohen says Vineyard Vines Retail LLC is violating the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to redact credit card information from electronically printed receipts as required by law. “As a result of defendant’s unlawful conduct, plaintiff’s substantive rights under FACTA — as well...

