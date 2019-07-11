CAS Axes Ex-Russian Sports Minister's Lifetime Olympics Ban

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday set aside the International Olympic Committee's lifetime Olympics ban of former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko over Russia's alleged state-sponsored doping scheme, finding the ban lacked a "legal basis." The IOC Executive Board had decided in December 2017 to "exclude" Mutko, who was at the time the Russian Minister of Sport, a government post in charge of regulating sports and physical fitness, "from any participation in all future Olympic Games." The sanction was handed down along with a ban on the Russian Olympic Committee from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics and...

