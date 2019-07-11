NYC Art Dealer Charged With Smuggling $145M In Artifacts

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors hit a Manhattan antiques dealer with 86 charges in New York City criminal court Wednesday, accusing him and seven others of illegally trafficking more than $145 million in stolen antiques over three decades. In a sweeping 185-page criminal complaint, prosecutors accuse Subhash Kapoor, 70, of running a massive smuggling business through his Art of the Past storefront on Madison Avenue from August 1986 until it dissolved in October 2016. Kapoor's business allegedly sold tens of thousands of antiques that his co-conspirators are accused of stealing and looting from unguarded temples, homes and archeological sites in Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Thailand and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS