Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Let's Talk About Cash Baby, Spinderella Tells Salt-N-Pepa

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Longtime Salt-N-Pepa DJ Spinderella has accused her former bandmates of firing her and cutting her out of royalties and other pay, yet continuing to use her name and image.

Spinderella, whose real name is Deidra Roper, sued Cheryl James-Wray and Sandra Denton — Salt and Pepa, respectively — in Texas federal court Wednesday. She's accusing them of trademark infringement, misappropriation of persona and identity and breach of contract, among other misconduct.

Roper joined Salt-n-Pepa as a 16-year-old in 1987 and was fired in January, after years of being underpaid and undervalued, the suit claims. During her time with the group, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Property Rights: Trademark

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 10, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies