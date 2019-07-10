Let's Talk About Cash Baby, Spinderella Tells Salt-N-Pepa

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Longtime Salt-N-Pepa DJ Spinderella has accused her former bandmates of firing her and cutting her out of royalties and other pay, yet continuing to use her name and image. Spinderella, whose real name is Deidra Roper, sued Cheryl James-Wray and Sandra Denton — Salt and Pepa, respectively — in Texas federal court Wednesday. She's accusing them of trademark infringement, misappropriation of persona and identity and breach of contract, among other misconduct. Roper joined Salt-n-Pepa as a 16-year-old in 1987 and was fired in January, after years of being underpaid and undervalued, the suit claims. During her time with the group, she...

