Epstein Tells Court He's 'Entitled' To Pretrial Release

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein argued in a court filing on Thursday that he should be released ahead of trial on sex trafficking charges, because he's not "particularly dangerous" and is willing to undergo home detention — a measure the judge on the case has previously criticized as available only to wealthy defendants. Epstein has been in detention at the Metropolitan Correctional Center since his arrest last weekend on charges of trafficking underage girls to give him sex massages at his homes in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005. He previously pled guilty to Florida state charges...

