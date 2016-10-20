Merrill Lynch Bank Wants No Part In Pa. Pension Theft Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust Co. said Thursday that one of the men accused of participating in a plot to swindle a Pennsylvania company’s pension plan can’t try to shift blame onto the bank. Among the most glaring problems with businessman R. Trent Curry’s third-party complaint, which claims he was unknowingly dragged into the alleged scheme because of misrepresentations from a Merrill financial adviser, is that it attempts to seek indemnification from Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust Co. — an entity that merged with Bank of America NA years ago and “no longer operates as a separate depository institution,” the bank...

