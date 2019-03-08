Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Abiomed Exec Should Get Paid Despite Firing, 1st Circ. Told

Law360, Boston (July 11, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former Abiomed executive who says the medical implant manufacturer fired him to avoid paying him a lucrative stock bonus told the First Circuit on Wednesday he is at least entitled to recoup the percentage of shares equaling his role in the deal that would have triggered the bonus.

Keisuke Suzuki is trying to revive his suit after being denied by a Massachusetts federal judge in January. He claimed he spent years working to win regulatory approval for Abiomed Inc.’s line of Impella heart pumps in Japan and was fired just before it came through, denying him 20,000 shares of company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract

Date Filed

March 8, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®