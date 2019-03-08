Abiomed Exec Should Get Paid Despite Firing, 1st Circ. Told

Law360, Boston (July 11, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former Abiomed executive who says the medical implant manufacturer fired him to avoid paying him a lucrative stock bonus told the First Circuit on Wednesday he is at least entitled to recoup the percentage of shares equaling his role in the deal that would have triggered the bonus. Keisuke Suzuki is trying to revive his suit after being denied by a Massachusetts federal judge in January. He claimed he spent years working to win regulatory approval for Abiomed Inc.’s line of Impella heart pumps in Japan and was fired just before it came through, denying him 20,000 shares of company...

