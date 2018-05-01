6th Circ. Judges Argue Over Using Tech To Interpret Statutes

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Two Sixth Circuit judges argued in an opinion Wednesday over using a computerized linguistics database to interpret the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and other statutes, with one judge endorsing the new technology and another saying the tech is impractical and no better than using a dictionary. The pair took turns arguing over the new technology in separate concurring opinions attached to a decision that found Safelite Group Inc.'s deferred compensation plan is not a bonus plan exempt from ERISA based on the plain meaning of the statute. Although all three judges on the panel agreed on the conclusion, two of...

