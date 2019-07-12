Maine Justices Define Equine Immunity, Nix Injury Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Maine's Supreme Court has defined for the first time the scope of a 20-year-old law that grants immunity to parties in horseback riding injury suits, in a 4-3 ruling saying the parents of a girl accused of negligently hitting a woman with her horse are immune from liability. The high court's Thursday ruling affirmed a lower court's summary judgment relieving John and Tracy Ramsey of liability in legal proceedings regarding a 2010 incident in which a horse their 10-year-old daughter was riding hit Nancy J. McCandless, causing the woman to fall and injure her wrist, according to the opinion. At issue...

